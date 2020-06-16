Black Hawk County Courthouse reopens Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Courthouse offices are expected to reopen fully to the public Wednesday.

But county officials still are requiring visitors to wear facemasks and abide by social-distancing restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

State offices housed in the courthouse, including the Clerk of Court, remain closed to walk-up visitors under an Iowa Supreme Court order.

The county Board of Supervisors had closed the courthouse to the public in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the state. The offices of the treasurer and recorder, which generate the most visitors, reopened on an appointment-only basis June. 8.

"Starting (Wednesday), no appointments needed; we go on," said Treasurer Rita Schmidt, whose office had a modest line of visitors waiting to pay taxes and renew car registrations Tuesday morning.

"I think it will work out," she added. "Now that we've had that first rush things will kind of mellow out."

Recorder Sandie Smith said her office will mirror the treasurer's move, noting they were already helping people who didn't call in first.

"We have more walk-ins than appointments," Smith said. "So we're just helping everybody that comes up."