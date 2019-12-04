WATERLOO -- The passport center at the Black Hawk County Recorder's Office will not be open Friday, Dec. 6.
Normal hours of operation at the office on the second floor of the Courthouse will resume on Monday, Dec. 9. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
