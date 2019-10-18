WATERLOO — Black Hawk County leaders are looking for ways to free up courthouse parking spaces for the public.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors this week discussed proposed changes to its parking ordinance, which could purge a number of employee parking passes issued for the large courthouse lot.
“For the last several years the main parking lot here for the courthouse has always been an item of discussion with regards to who gets parking passes and who doesn’t,” said Rory Geving, building maintenance superintendent.
Currently, 62 permanent parking passes have been issued for the 154-space parking lot, which includes 33 passes to judges. The proposed ordinance changes would set criteria for issuing passes and could cut down on the number of passes in use.
“My goal has always been … to make sure we have spots for the taxpayers that are doing business in this building,” said supervisors’ chairman Tom Little. “I think we just need to clear out some of these (pass holders) and get it open for the public so they can do business here.”
The changes under consideration would issue passes to elected officials and their deputies, department heads, judges and county employees who use their vehicles frequently to conduct county business as approved by the board.
You have free articles remaining.
The proposal also includes raising the fine for overtime parking from $5 to $10 but increasing the public time limit in the lot from 30 minutes to a hour.
Geving noted it sometimes can take more than 30 minutes for the public to conduct routine business when the courthouse is busy. But he also noted certain employees and others sometimes just risk the $5 fine because it isn’t a large deterrent.
Supervisor Craig White voiced concerns about how the changes could exacerbate the county’s current shortage of parking spaces for employees.
The employee lots are currently full, which has led workers to park on streets in neighborhoods around downtown. A recent attempt to lease spaces from the former Salvation Army thrift store nearby was thwarted when the city of Waterloo bought the building for police storage.
The supervisors were planning to review the proposed parking changes and bring the ordinance back for consideration and a possible vote in coming weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.