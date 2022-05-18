Black Hawk County Conservation pursues grant to pave nature trail

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Conservation Board will pursue a state grant to help fund a $3.9 million plan to pave the remaining chip stone section of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.

Black Hawk County would cover $2.4 million of the cost, and the state of Iowa would fund $1.5 million if the proposal is successful.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized Conservation staff to pursue a grant from Destination Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the $100 million Destination Iowa program in April. Grants will be awarded to cities, counties and other organizations for economic development, recreation and tourism. The money comes from a portion of Iowa’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The 16 miles that will be resurfaced link Evansdale and Cedar Rapids. Mike Hendrickson, conservation executive director, said the project will focus on 9.5 miles of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail that has never had a hard surface, from Evansdale running south of McFarlane Park. Linn County Conservation would pave 6.5 miles of the trail south of that.

“So far it’s only an application, but we feel really good about it,” Hendrickson said. “Partnering with another county conservation system — that always bodes well.”

Hendrickson also said the trail could eventually connect to Johnson County and Iowa City as well.

The state began accepting applications May 9, and Hendrickson plans to submit the county’s proposal Wednesday. The application process closes at the end of the year, but the state says it will award money until it runs out.

