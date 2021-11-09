Black Hawk County certifies election, no discrepancies found

BLACK HAWK COUNTY -- A quartet of write-in candidates accepted their new roles and a dozen provisional ballots were tossed after voters didn't bring in identification, according to the county auditor's office.

Black Hawk County supervisors officially certified the city portion of the city/school election Tuesday during their board meeting, finding no discrepancies or changes to race results, according to Karen Showalter, elections manager.

Supervisors Dan Trelka, Linda Laylin and Craig White went over vote totals from election results uploaded last Tuesday night to each precinct's tally book to certify the election, pairing up with Auditor Grant Veeder, Finance Director James Perry and Assistant County Attorney Mike Treinen to compare the numbers.

A total of 13 provisional ballots were cast at polling places around the county. Showalter said all were cast provisionally because voters could not present ID, which voters had the ability to present at the county auditor's office by last Thursday at noon. Only one of those voters did so, meaning the remaining 12 ballots were not counted.

"Twelve doesn't sound bad," Trelka remarked, adding, "They can make a difference, for sure."

The lone accepted provisional ballot was within the city of Waterloo, Showalter noted, and did not change the outcome of any race.

Since no one officially filed to be on the ballot for two city council seats in Gilbertville and two seats on the Evansdale Parks and Rec board, those races were decided by write-in votes, announced at the canvass.

Lisa Perry received the most write-in votes for the four-year Gilbertville council seat, while Sheila Brustkern's name was written in the most for the two-year seat to fill a vacancy. On the Parks and Rec board in Evansdale, David Ames and Joe Wright received the most write-in votes.

All four candidates accepted the positions, Showalter said.

The county will hold the school portion of its canvass next Tuesday, Showalter said, and will canvass the Nov. 30 Cedar Falls runoff election on Thursday, Dec. 2.

