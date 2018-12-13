WATERLOO — Black Hawk County’s rainy day fund has grown for the eighth straight time.
An annual financial audit presented Tuesday to the county Board of Supervisors showed the county government’s unrestricted general fund cash reserves climbed $140,000 during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.
Miranda Wendlandt, of the Cedar Rapids-based CliftonLarsonAllen auditing firm, said the $15.3 million in reserve could sustain county government operations for 4.6 months.
“Typically what’s recommended for a healthy fund balance is three to five months, meaning if you didn’t have any income coming in you could pay your bills based on this year’s spending for three to five months,” Wendlandt said.
“You’re at the higher end of that benchmark,” she added. “So 4.6 months is a very healthy fund balance for your general fund.”
Despite the health of the county’s primary operating fund, the Country View care center continued to struggle. Audited financial statements show the county-owned nursing home lost $63,000 last year despite getting a $1.5 million taxpayer subsidy and finished the 2018 fiscal year nearly $1.8 million in debt.
The county has agreed to sell Country View to Pritok Capital, a private nursing home operator, for $3.6 million. Closing on that transaction, which would erase Country View’s deficit from the next audit, is scheduled for Dec. 31.
Meanwhile, Black Hawk County’s bonded debt declined last year as the supervisors opted against borrowing more money for county capital projects. The bonded debt dropped from $32.5 million to $24.6 million for the year ending June 30, 2018.
The primary purpose of the annual audit is to ensure the county is properly and fairly stating its financial position. But auditors also conduct compliance reviews to see if the county is following laws and required accounting procedures.
Wendlandt said CliftonLarsonAllen did not find any material weaknesses or legal shortfalls during its review.
The firm did recommend the county eliminate some minor issues related to employee access of the county financial system and having multiple employees review cash reconciliations.
