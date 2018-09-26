WATERLOO — Candidates for the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors all voiced support Tuesday for the current board’s decision to sell the Country View care center.
Three-term incumbent Craig White and first-time candidates Dan Trelka and Yeshimebet Abebe shared their visions for county government Tuesday during a forum sponsored by the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters.
Only two of them can be elected when voters head to the polls for the Nov. 6 general election.
Two questions from the audience asked about the current board’s decision to seek bids to sell the financially struggling 168-bed, county-owned nursing center to a private operator.
A decision on that sale is expected before the upcoming election.
White, a longtime Country View volunteer, said state Medicaid cuts and some employees abusing family leave have created large deficits that led him to support the sale provided the buyer can guarantee clients continue to get services.
“The people out there are going to be taken care of,” White said.
Trelka said he supported the board’s decision and praised efforts to ensure safeguards are in place for the residents.
“I tend to be a fiscal conservative but I’m a realistic fiscal conservative,” Trelka said. “I believe we need to maintain the services we have, but we also need to prioritize our services, and that was a business the county just did not belong in.”
Abebe agreed “facts are facts and dollars are dollars” in the sale decision, but said government can’t only look at the bottom line when talking about services that help people.
Country View provides “a vital service” to the county and is a good employer, she said.
“I hope as the sale goes forward they really pay attention and guarantee the folks that are working a safe transition for their employment, and also the folks that are receiving the services continue to get them,” she said.
The candidates disagreed on the county’s decision to encourage and support wind energy turbines in the rural area, a process governed by county zoning policies the supervisors establish.
White and Abebe, both Democrats, supported wind and solar energy. Abebe noted wind farms are appropriate in some areas of the county and create jobs.
Trelka, a Republican, said he supported solar but not wind energy in the county.
“Black Hawk County is becoming a metro county and wind farms are not conducive to what we need to become,” he said. “They’re more conducive for more rural communities in the state.”
White, a retired John Deere employee and military veteran, said he’s running on the successes during his past 12 years on the board, including road and building improvements along with mental health collaboration that helped save money to expand services.
He also touted putting in more than 40 hours a week as a full-time board member and volunteer on numerous official and volunteer community boards.
Abebe, an assistant county attorney, cited her eight years working to help rural communities as an employee of the U.S. Department of Agriculture as key experience for the job. She said she wants to help grow the county tax base by bringing everyone in the county to the table to attract new businesses and residents and to retain local graduates.
“From good paying jobs to strengthening and supporting good social services to safe neighborhoods, our county succeeds when everyone has a seat at the table,” Abebe said.
Trelka, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement and current Waterloo police chief, said he believes the top priority for the county is working with the cities to grow the tax base.
“We have many challenges to face — mental health issues, the jail population, other issues — but it all boils down to funding,” he said. “I believe that economic development is the key, building the tax base so that we can realize funding to address some of these issues.”
