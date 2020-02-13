Black Hawk County budget trims home tax bills

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County leaders have put the finishing touches on a budget expected to lower residential property tax bills next fall.

The county Board of Supervisors voiced support Thursday for a proposed spending plan reducing the county government's share of a homeowner's tax bill by 2.9 percent.

The general and rural fund portions of the budget are subject to a public hearing March 5 under a new state law, while the entire budget is tentatively slated to be approved during second hearing March 24.

"We're in a good, strong financial position," said Supervisor Dan Trelka. "Other communities are envious … but a lot of the credit goes to past boards for the position we're in."

Supervisor Linda Laylin said such speeches were usually reserved for the end of the budget process. But she also noted a week ago how the county's strong cash reserves have made the situation easier this year.

"This county is probably in the strongest financial position it's been in in a long time," she said. "It is a fantastic position to be in to make some of these decisions. Otherwise we could be struggling like a lot of counties, making a lot of cuts and looking at how we could get by."