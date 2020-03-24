Black Hawk County budget cruises to approval

Supervisor Tom Little supported the budget but said he was concerned about increasing capital budgets and hiring new staff.

The budget included about $2 million in additional costs, largely due to across-the-board 2.75 percent wage increases and some of the new positions and contracted services. But it mostly was offset by a $1.1 million drop in the county's debt payments and $700,000 reduction in the mental health services levy.

The budget raises the county's share of urban property tax rate from $6.30 to $6.33 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The rural rate — a higher amount paid on property in unincorporated areas not subject to a city tax bill — goes from $9.88 to $9.98 per $1,000.

The owner of an urban home with an assessed value of $100,000 will see the county's share of their property tax bill drop from $359 to $349. The same home in the rural area would see the county's share of their bill fall from $562 to $550.

Commercial and industrial properties will see a 0.5% increase in county taxes under the proposed budget. Agricultural property will see an average 2.6% increase in county taxes.