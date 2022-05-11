Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors creates ARPA Committee

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors appointed members to the American Rescue Plan Act Committee on Tuesday.

With Black Hawk County’s $25.45 million from ARPA, the Board of Supervisors saw a need to create a committee to focus on the projects.

The committee consists of Supervisor Chris Schwartz, the county finance director, county auditor, accounting and payroll manager and assistant county attorney.

Craig White, the chair of the Board of Supervisors, said all supervisors should be present for the in-person meetings to keep everyone involved on the same page.

The assistant county attorney and finance director said the voting on projects would be a consensus and then sent to the entire Board of Supervisors.

Projects of more than $1 million need written justification, as well as alternatives.

Also discussed in Tuesday’s meeting were resolutions to further ARPA projects from the Conservation Board:

$7,900 for preliminary planning engineering services for a septic system replacement at McFarlane Park in La Porte City.

$10,000 for the assessment of shower building renovations at Black Hawk Park in Cedar Falls.

A bid of $99,944 for a new mini-bus for environmental education at Hartman Reserve Nature Center.

Other American Rescue Plan projects include upgrades to the Washburn lagoon and a $1.5 million project for recreational improvements to the Cedar River.

Money from ARPA can be requested through December 2024.

