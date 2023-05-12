WATERLOO — Black Hawk County’s Board of Health is taking a step toward recognizing the role bias plays in the community through the lens of health care.

The board approved a position statement in late April that recognizes bias as a public health crisis which must be eliminated in order to achieve health equity.

Bias is the prejudice in favor or against one thing, person or group compared to another. Some of the forms of bias the board included in its statement are racism, transphobia, heterosexism, xenophobia, ableism, oppression and sexism.

The statement says bias is present in policies, systems, and communities, preventing people from obtaining optimal health conditions. “This shapes where and how people live and what resources and opportunities they have,” the position statement reads. “It also results in the lack of access and opportunity, and increased sickness, mental illness and premature death among impacted communities.”

Board Chairperson Wes Pilkington said the statement aligns with the current Health Equity Policy, which was adopted by the board in February 2020.

“The (position statement) wasn’t reactive to any single event but a step to solidify the board’s stance on how the department should operate,” Pilkington said. “Everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to obtain the highest level of health.”

He said in 2020 there were many nationwide situations that led the board to look at racial bias but that the work from the department started even before that.

“Viewing things through an equity lens is how we as a department want to approach care for all people,” he said. “There are certainly many different races and cultures in our community and realizing that people don’t view things exactly the same is a good step to be able to provide consistent, good care, and that not everyone has the same opportunities or resources.”

He said the board is hoping that Black Hawk County Public Health uses the statement to guide its actions to treat patients. The statement will also “serve as a backbone” for the board and public health’s ability to respond to public health issues – which in turn could encourage lawmakers to use the same equity lens.

As for laws and policies that aren’t as inclusive, Interim Director Kaitlin Emrich said the position statement will allow the board to be more responsive to local, state and national policies and practices.

“Having an official position statement empowers board members, staff and public health allies to reach out to policymakers to let them know how proposed policies and laws affect our work or community,” Emrich said. After the approval of the statement, Black Hawk County became the third entity in Iowa to state that racism is a public health crisis, according to the American Public Health Association.

The health boards for Linn County and Muscatine County are the other two.

