Black Hawk County Assessor's budget wins approval

WATERLOO — A small portion of a homeowner’s tax bill is shrinking a little next year.
A board of local elected officials voted Tuesday to approve a budget for the Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office which holds the property tax rate steady and translates into a slight cut in residential tax bills to be mailed in August.
Assessor T.J. Koenigsfeld said his budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 includes 3% pay increases for staff but still cuts overall expenses.
The budget anticipates using about $338,000 in reserve funds to avoid a tax increase. The office has been gradually spending down is cash balance in recent years to hold the tax rate steady.
The assessor’s office is a separate taxing body from the county government and has a budget set by the Conference Board, which consists of the county’s mayors, school board members and the county Board of Supervisors.
But the assessor represents less than 1 percent of the overall tax bill. Rates to be adopted later by cities, schools and the county will have a much greater impact on next year’s taxes.
The assessor’s budget adopted this week maintains the current tax rate of 22.1 cents per $1,000 of property value. But a change in the state residential “rollback” will result in a lower tax bill for a homeowner.
The owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000, for example, would see the assessor’s portion of their bill slide from $12.57 to $12.17 next fall under the proposed budget.
There were no public comments during a hearing before the budget was approved.
