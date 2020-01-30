Black Hawk County Assessor's budget wins approval

WATERLOO — A small portion of a homeowner’s tax bill is shrinking a little next year.

A board of local elected officials voted Tuesday to approve a budget for the Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office which holds the property tax rate steady and translates into a slight cut in residential tax bills to be mailed in August.

Assessor T.J. Koenigsfeld said his budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 includes 3% pay increases for staff but still cuts overall expenses.

The budget anticipates using about $338,000 in reserve funds to avoid a tax increase. The office has been gradually spending down is cash balance in recent years to hold the tax rate steady.

The assessor’s office is a separate taxing body from the county government and has a budget set by the Conference Board, which consists of the county’s mayors, school board members and the county Board of Supervisors.

But the assessor represents less than 1 percent of the overall tax bill. Rates to be adopted later by cities, schools and the county will have a much greater impact on next year’s taxes.