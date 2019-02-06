WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office is a tiny piece of the overall property tax pie.
But that piece is getting smaller next year under a budget and tax rate adopted Tuesday by the county conference board.
The budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 lowers the assessor’s property tax rate from 25 cents to 22 cents per $1,000 of taxable value, which equates to a 9.6 percent cut in the assessor’s share of the overall tax bill.
The owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000, for example, would see the assessor’s portion of their bill slide from $13.91 to $12.57 next fall under the proposed budget.
City, school and county governments collected the lion’s share of annual property tax bills.
Assessor T.J. Koenigsfeld noted the decrease was largely based on the use of $218,000 in cash reserves to pay for a tax administration software project. His office collected those funds in previous budgets, but the software purchase was put on hold for several years.
The budget includes 3 percent pay raises for the staff.
The conference board overseeing the assessor’s office and approving the budget is made up of the county Board of Supervisors, the mayors of each city in the county and a representative of each school board.
Only two mayors, two school board members and three supervisors made it to the meeting which was held during icy weather conditions. That constitutes a quorum under Iowa law.
