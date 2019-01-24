WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office is looking to lower its property tax asking for the sixth straight year.
The county conference board voted this week to set a Feb. 5 public hearing on the assessor’s proposed budget, which would cut the property tax rate from 25 cents to 22 cents per $1,000 of taxable value.
But the assessor’s budget represents a minuscule portion of the overall tax rate compared to cities, school district, the county and Hawkeye Community College tax bills.
The owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000, for example, would see the assessor’s share of its overall tax bill fall from $13.91 to $12.57, or 9.6 percent, next year under the proposed budget.
Assessor T.J. Koenigsfeld included 3 percent pay raises for his 14 staff members in the budget request. Health insurance expenses were projected to rise 5 percent.
The budget actually increases overall expenditures from $1.6 million to $1.8 million, but that is being offset by using $218,000 in reserves to pay for a tax administration software project which has been on hold for several years.
“We budgeted for it and we’ve already taxed for it (previously),” Koenigsfeld said. “We’re taking it out of our reserves and rolling it back into our budget to spend it.”
The conference board overseeing the assessor’s office and approving the budget is made up of the county Board of Supervisors, the mayors of each city in the county and a representative of each school board.
The public hearing will be at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in Room 201 of the courthouse.
