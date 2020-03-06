Black Hawk County approves maximum budget

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors held its first of two budget hearings Thursday before a mostly empty room.

The supervisors voted 4-0 to put a cap on the amount of property taxes to be collected next year and set a March 24 date for a second hearing where the actual budget will be adopted.

No public comments were received, leaving the supervisors to question why Iowa lawmakers were forcing them to hold two hearings at all.

“The whole reason we have to do these two hearings is because of an overreach by the state government last year, which quite frankly for whatever reason just doesn’t trust local government,” said Supervisor Chris Schwartz.

“I think we’re even closer tied to the community than many of those folks are,” he added. “It’s unfortunate that they would make us jump through all these extra hoops, but we know that we’re good servants of our citizens here in Black Hawk County.”

Supervisor Linda Laylin also criticized the new law that “uproots” local government control.