Black Hawk County approves maximum budget

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors held its first of two budget hearings Thursday before a mostly empty room.
The supervisors voted 4-0 to put a cap on the amount of property taxes to be collected next year and set a March 24 date for a second hearing where the actual budget will be adopted.
No public comments were received, leaving the supervisors to question why Iowa lawmakers were forcing them to hold two hearings at all.
“The whole reason we have to do these two hearings is because of an overreach by the state government last year, which quite frankly for whatever reason just doesn’t trust local government,” said Supervisor Chris Schwartz.
“I think we’re even closer tied to the community than many of those folks are,” he added. “It’s unfortunate that they would make us jump through all these extra hoops, but we know that we’re good servants of our citizens here in Black Hawk County.”
Supervisor Linda Laylin also criticized the new law that “uproots” local government control.
“I think it’s unfortunate because they’re using the reason as being transparency,” Laylin said. “I think we’ve always felt we do above and beyond what we need to to be transparent and have an open-door policy.”
The Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds adopted a measure last year that added new rules for cities and counties adopting their annual budgets and tax rates.
The law now requires two hearings, with the first covering only the general operating budgets and requiring support of at least two-thirds of the board members to approve any increase in overall taxes exceeding 2%.
Black Hawk County actually adopted a maximum levy showing a nearly 6.9% increase in its general fund tax collection for the fiscal year starting July 1.
But county Finance Director James Perry noted the overall tax increase to be considered at the second hearing March 24 will be just 0.5%, resulting in a lowering of residential tax bills.
“This is just the general and rural (levies),” Perry said of the first hearing. “It doesn’t have anything to do with our debt service levy or our mental health levy.”
The increase in the general levies was due largely to wage and health insurance increases for employees, higher capital project costs and more staff for courthouse security and to provide mental health care in the jail.
But those increases totaling $1.9 million will be offset by a $1 million reduction in the county’s debt payments and a $700,000 drop in taxes levied for overall mental health services through the region serving Black Hawk County.
The final budget slated for a public hearing at 9 a.m. March 24 in the courthouse raises the urban property tax rate from $6.30 to $6.34 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The rural rate — a higher amount paid on property in unincorporated areas not subject to a city tax bill — would grow from $9.88 to $9.98 per $1,000.
Despite the rising tax rate, residential property owners will see a tax cut because of a state “rollback” order reducing the percentage of their homes’ assessed value used for taxing purposes by 3.24%.
The owner of an urban home with an assessed value of $100,000 would see the county’s share of their property tax bill drop from $359 to $349. The same home in the rural area would see the county’s share of their bill fall from $562 to $550.
Commercial and industrial properties did not see a change in their rollbacks and would see a 0.5% increase in county taxes under the proposed budget. Agricultural property was hurt slightly by the rollback change and will see an average 2.6% increase in county taxes.
