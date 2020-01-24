Black Hawk County aids Walnut housing efforts

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is providing lots to spur more infill housing in the Walnut Neighborhood.

Members of the county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed this week to assign tax sale certificates for 10 vacant Waterloo lots to Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said the county held the certificates because various owners of those properties had failed to pay real estate taxes dating anywhere from 1999 to 2016.

Habitat for Humanity is paying the $4,700 in principle taxes and special assessments owed on the lots, which are generally located around Clay and Almond streets.

But the county wrote off more than $27,000 in interest that accrued and would have been owed had the original owners tried to redeem the tax sale certificates and keep the land.

Ali Parrish, executive director of Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, said the nonprofit agency is acquiring the lots as part of its ongoing effort to rebuild the Walnut Neighborhood.

“Due to the (small) size of some of the lots, they will most likely be combined with others to create as many buildable lots for future homeownership as possible,” she said.