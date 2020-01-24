Black Hawk County aids Walnut housing efforts

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is providing lots to spur more infill housing in the Walnut Neighborhood.
Members of the county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed this week to assign tax sale certificates for 10 vacant Waterloo lots to Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.
County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said the county held the certificates because various owners of those properties had failed to pay real estate taxes dating anywhere from 1999 to 2016.
Habitat for Humanity is paying the $4,700 in principle taxes and special assessments owed on the lots, which are generally located around Clay and Almond streets.
But the county wrote off more than $27,000 in interest that accrued and would have been owed had the original owners tried to redeem the tax sale certificates and keep the land.
Ali Parrish, executive director of Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, said the nonprofit agency is acquiring the lots as part of its ongoing effort to rebuild the Walnut Neighborhood.
“Due to the (small) size of some of the lots, they will most likely be combined with others to create as many buildable lots for future homeownership as possible,” she said.
“We may also work with the neighborhood coalition to identify other uses for some of the lots down the road,” she added. “But, for now, future home building and putting the land back to good use as soon as possible is the goal.”
Habitat is part of a Walnut Neighborhood Housing Coalition officially formed in 2017 to focus on improving housing conditions in the historic area bounded by U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin, East Fourth and Dane streets.
The coalition also includes the Walnut Neighborhood Association, Link Christian Community Development, JSA Development and the Waterloo Community Development Board.
The neighborhood recently was designated as a federal historic district, which opens up additional funding avenues to fix up the older housing stock.
To date, Habitat has built one new home, completed two full home rehabilitations and made 13 critical home repairs in Walnut, Parrish said. Two more new home construction projects and another rehab will be completed this spring.