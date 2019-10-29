WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County is moving ahead with plans to install solar energy panels at eight county-owned buildings.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to instruct staff to draft specifications so solar contractors can bid on the estimated $1.23 million project.
"This is a really exciting next step and something truly remarkable we're doing as a county," said Supervisor Chris Schwartz, who served on a committee that has been studying the issue.
"This is not only going to have a financial impact — it's going to save millions of dollars over the coming decades — but also it's the equivalent of planting over 300,000 trees," Schwartz added. "It's something we can all be proud of leaving for future generations."
Building Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said he would return to the supervisors to hold a public hearing on the project before proposals are sought from contractors.
The plan involves installing solar arrays at the Pinecrest office building, three buildings at the secondary roads Longfellow Avenue complex, the Elk Run Road maintenance shop, conservation headquarters and maintenance shop on Airline Highway, and one building at the sheriff's training center near Raymond.
Preliminary projections indicate the county's electric bill would drop from $63,308 to $960 a year at those buildings. Based on conservative energy rate hikes, the panels would pay for themselves in 14 to 16 years and generate a $1.4 million net savings during the 25-year warranty period for the panels.
The county is not looking at solar panels on the courthouse or jail, because the financial analysis showed a poor payback at this point.
The project also reduces the county's "carbon footprint" by lowering emissions of carbon dioxide — the gas that is contributing to global climate change — by the equivalent of planting 417,000 trees or not driving 35.8 million vehicle miles.
Board members have not specifically designated funding to pay for the upfront cost of the solar panels, but they have discussed using a portion of the revenue generated by the sale of the Country View care center last December.
Sheriff Tony Thompson has indicated he will use revenue from his jail room and board fund to pay for the panels at the training center. Supervisors Tom Little and Craig White had expressed concerns about using general fund revenues at the training center.
