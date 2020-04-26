Black Hawk County adds one additional death to virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES - On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 384 additional positive cases for a total of 5,476 positive cases.

There have been an additional 1,356 negative tests for a total of 30,614 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

According to IDPH, an additional six deaths were also reported, including one in Black Hawk County; 286 are currently hospitalized, and 1,900 Iowans have recovered. At this time, one in 87 Iowans have already been tested.

The state has recorded nine total deaths in Black Hawk County directed related to COVID-19.

According to IDPH the additional six deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Clinton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Des Moines County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)