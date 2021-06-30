Black Hawk Co. to pay 14% more for insurance

WATERLOO -- The county board of supervisors approved a nearly $34,000 increase in what it will pay its insurance company for property and casualty risk as a result of the derecho and other recent weather events.
The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the $33,962 increase, a 14% increase over their current payment, for the 2021-2022 year, at its Tuesday meeting.
The county gets coverage from PDCM Insurance through the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, or ICAP, which provides property and casualty coverage to hundreds of public entities across the state. Black Hawk County was not alone in seeing its rate increase, county finance director James Perry said.
"A lot of municipalities are seeing an increase in their insurance rates," Perry said, with the company citing "a lot of the weather and the derecho" in setting the rates.
The increase was only 9%, but a voucher typically received from ICAP would not be forthcoming this year, Perry added, making the increase jump to 14% instead.
"Unfortunately, it's how it is, and how it's been kind of throughout the year," he said.
The county will pay a total of $445,426.84 for insurance as a result of the increase.
In other county business, the board:
- Approved the only bid for a new motor grader for the secondary roads department, at $336,000 including trade-in of the county's previous grader.
Murphy Tractor and Equipment in Waterloo submitted the only bid, which still came in under the estimate of $365,000, said county engineer Cathy Nicholas. She said the company gave her a 120-day build time, and was trading in their 2012 Volvo grader for $36,000.
Supervisor Chris Schwartz said he was pleased the grader, a John Deere 772 GP AWD, would include "components made by the hard-working women and men at John Deere right here in Black Hawk County."
"It's not built in Black Hawk County," argued supervisor Craig White.
"Parts of the engine are," countered Schwartz. "That's what the UAW tells me." He added the purchase would support jobs at Deere and Co.
White was the lone no vote in the 4-1 approval to buy the grader.
- Agreed to take up the matter of selling a sliver of county property to a business in Hudson at their next meeting, once the engineer determined proper policy for selling it and determined a value.
Jim Holmes, owner of Holmes Welding and Fabrication in Hudson, was requesting a 135-square foot piece of property the county owns at 665 Dale Drive for "whatever you feel is right," he told the board.
The property is adjacent to a shop owned by the county, said Nicholas, but she noted that the county hasn't used the area in several years.
White said that small of a strip of land wasn't "worth hiring an appraiser" to determine the value, but supervisor Tom Little said the size didn't matter.
"This is taxpayers' land, and if there's a procedure we need to follow, we probably should do it," Little said.
Board members decided to have Nicholas get the legal description and get an estimated value based on other county properties, enter into negotiations with Holmes and bring a suggested price back to the board next Tuesday.