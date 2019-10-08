WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson isn't pulling punches in the race to keep his job.
The three-term incumbent responded Tuesday to news that Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka was planning to run against him in the November 2020 general election.
“If Chief Trelka thinks he can do a better job then he is more than welcome to run, but he had better get himself far better educated than he is right now on what this job entails and how to do it," Thompson said in a news release.
“I like competition and I look forward to a spirited campaign," he added.
Thompson, a Democrat first elected sheriff in 2008, said he intends to seek a fourth term.
“I intend to run for one more term because my administrative team and I are not done with the projects and lists of items we are still working on, as we recognize that long-term change and improvement takes long-term commitment, persistency and dedicated focus, not moving from one opportunity to the next, treating public service as a personal stepping stone," he said.
"My campaign announcement will come later on," he added. "We’ll let the chief show us what he’s thinking for a few months first."
Thompson noted Trelka recently applied for the Dunkerton police chief opening, despite his plans to retire as Waterloo chief at the end of November. He also said he supported Trelka in 2017, urging Mayor Quentin Hart not to fire the chief.
"I guess no good deed goes unpunished," he said.
Trelka, a Republican, was elected to the county Board of Supervisors last November, a position he would need to leave if elected sheriff.
But Thompson believes there is "very clearly a far-reaching conflict of interest now" for Trelka to compete for another elected county office.
Trelka said he did not believe there was a conflict of interest for him to run for sheriff as a sitting supervisor. If there was such a ruling that he couldn't be on the ballot, he would encourage voters to write his name in.
He acknowledged applying for the Dunkerton job because he loves the patrol aspect of law enforcement.
Trelka said he decided to run for sheriff after being approached by deputies who voiced concern about low morale in the office and encouraged him to run.
