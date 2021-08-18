Black Hawk Co. hits 44 COVID cases per day average, hospitalizations ticking up

WATERLOO — Despite widely available vaccines for those age 12 and older, the COVID-19 delta variant has led to more cases this month than a year ago, when no vaccines were available, and a nationwide increase in hospitalizations that’s affecting Black Hawk County.
Iowa hospitals have reported a rise in COVID patients in the last month, from 47 patients with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis hospitalized July 11 to 255 as of Aug. 11, according to the latest data on the state’s coronavirus website. Ten percent of current hospitalizations were people under age 30, and 57% were people under age 60.
Black Hawk County had 33 hospitalizations and a 13.8% positivity rate on Wednesday, with both numbers slowly on the rise, according to the department’s website.
Cases also are on the rise, from just seven per day in May to 13 per day in June, 22 per day in July and 44 cases a day as of Tuesday, said Joshua Pikora, disease surveillance and investigation manager at the county health department. That’s double the 14-day average in August 2020.
“So it’s really an increasing trend, and we’re continuing to see those numbers go up,” Pikora told the Board of Supervisors at their meeting Wednesday.
There has been a slight increase in county residents getting vaccinated, too.
Pikora notes 61.1% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 62.5% of those 18 and older. Vaccines are now mandatory for thousands of Tyson employees in Waterloo, and President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced vaccines are required for all nursing home staff at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding, which will affect hundreds of workers in the Cedar Valley.
About 43% of those 12-17 have gotten at least one shot, a 2% increase over last week, which Pikora said was likely due to schools opening next week.
But vaccines aren’t reaching everyone equally.
As of Aug. 2, 48% of Iowa’s white residents were vaccinated compared with just 24% of Black residents, a 24-point percentage gap and the second-worst disparity in the nation behind South Dakota, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
White residents make up 93% of the vaccinations despite being 90% of the population, while Black Iowans make up 4.1% of the population but just 2% of all vaccinations. Hispanics received 4% of vaccinations despite being 6.3% of the state population, and Asian residents 2% of vaccinations but 2.7% of the state’s population.
Black Hawk County showed slightly lower numbers of white, Black and Hispanic residents being vaccinated relative to their populations, while Asian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents were getting vaccinated at slightly higher rates than their county populations.
Indigenous residents were at 0.3% of both population and those vaccinated, while 3.5% of those vaccinated in the county listed their race as “unknown,” according to the data.