Black Hawk Co. hits 44 COVID cases per day average, hospitalizations ticking up

There has been a slight increase in county residents getting vaccinated, too.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pikora notes 61.1% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 62.5% of those 18 and older. Vaccines are now mandatory for thousands of Tyson employees in Waterloo, and President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced vaccines are required for all nursing home staff at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding, which will affect hundreds of workers in the Cedar Valley.

About 43% of those 12-17 have gotten at least one shot, a 2% increase over last week, which Pikora said was likely due to schools opening next week.

But vaccines aren’t reaching everyone equally.

As of Aug. 2, 48% of Iowa’s white residents were vaccinated compared with just 24% of Black residents, a 24-point percentage gap and the second-worst disparity in the nation behind South Dakota, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.