Black Hawk Co. explains why ATV usage won't be expanded

“Am I saying that everybody that’s going to drive through is going to tear through our forested areas and our prairies? No, I am not,” he said. “But it would be tough to find public hunting areas that don’t have a trail ripped through there, because this activity is going on already.”

ATVs are currently registered through the county for $17.75 per year, plus title and lien fees, which Hendrickson said would not cover the increased cost to repair trails.

Thompson said any new ordinance probably wouldn’t lead to increased enforcement from deputies, because it is difficult enough distinguishing whether ATV users are conducting legitimate agricultural business or just joyriding.

“I have ATVs. I go up riding in Wisconsin. I enjoy that. But there’s little benefit to Black Hawk County — we simply don’t have the infrastructure” in the form of ATV trails, Thompson said. “So really, we are down to: What is the purpose of us allowing these kinds of activities to occur?”

Supervisor Linda Laylin, who attended the meeting with department heads, said she checked with the county’s insurance provider who said there would be an extra charge to the county’s general liability insurance if an ordinance was passed.