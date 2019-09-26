WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Democrats will hold three informational meetings in the next several weeks to help people learn more about the 2020 caucuses.
The meetings will explain what to expect on caucus night, whether they have never caucused before or they just want to learn more about the changes that have been made to the caucus process.
Caucus 101 meetings are:
- Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. in the large meeting room of the Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main
- St.
- Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. in the State College Room of Maucker Union on University of Northern Iowa’s campus, Cedar Falls.
- Oct. 12, noon at Black Hawk Democratic Headquarters, 307 E. Fourth St., Waterloo.
The meetings are public and all are welcome to attend.
