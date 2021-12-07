Black Hawk Co. Democrats call Republican proposal to eliminate income tax 'dangerous'

WATERLOO — Democratic legislators representing different parts of Black Hawk County don’t want to eliminate the state income tax that majority Republicans have proposed, saying last week they would prefer to use a $2 billion state surplus on long-needed community services.

During a forum last week at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, three legislators encouraged nonprofits to get involved when the Iowa Legislature reconvenes next month.

“That makes a big difference, when you come down to the Capitol,” said Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, who represents House District 61 in Waterloo. “Not all legislators are in tune to what’s happening in the nonprofit world.”

Legislators spoke with leaders from several area nonprofits, including Friends of the Family, House of Hope, The Larrabee Center, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, the Waterloo Schools Foundation and more.

Sen. Eric Giddens, who represents Senate District 30 in Cedar Falls, said he hopes to use the surplus partly on long-starved organizations tackling community problems, like child care and education. However, he said he’s “hearing talk” of Iowa Republicans doing away with the state income tax instead, which Giddens called a “dangerous” proposal.

“I don’t know how we can possibly balance the books and provide services to those who need it most in the state — certainly not in an equitable way,” he said.

Sen. Bill Dotzler, who represents Senate District 31 in Waterloo, said eliminating the state income tax means it will be shifted to sales and property taxes instead, which “benefits the wealthiest Iowans the most,” he said.

“What I expect of this session won’t be good,” he said. “We have a tremendous amount of resources that could be shared and haven’t been shared. They continue to give it away in tax cuts, which everyone loves. But we have deep needs in our communities.”

Dotzler said it was reminiscent of the 1997 session, when legislators “cut $300 million out of the budget first, before they put money into schools,” and then raised the state sales tax to make up for infrastructure needs.

“I’m so fearful of what’s coming down the road,” Dotzler said.

Giddens noted Democrats’ job this January, with a Republican trifecta once again controlling the House, Senate and governor’s office, was mostly “doing what we can in a defensive mode to keep some of the bad things from happening.”

Brown-Powers said nonprofit leaders could help, particularly as service cuts were being discussed.

“We need to stay vocal with it, and make sure we have you guys at the table when those kinds of decisions are being made,” she said.

