Bird, Cedar Falls officials met to discuss rental scooter program last month

CEDAR FALLS — A company that provides Waterloo with electric scooter rentals has hopes of bringing them to Cedar Falls.

However, an in-person meeting last month with representatives from Bird, the Santa Monica, California-based micromobility company, has been described by city officials as nothing more than informational.

No additional meetings are known to have been scheduled to further discuss the idea. A city spokesperson confirmed Friday no action is being taken at this time.

On the other hand, none have indicated the door is closed, and it could be a topic of discussion down the road.

A Bird spokesperson described its conversations with the city as “active” and noted it would be “happy to share more (with The Courier) as conversations progress.” If pursued, the program “would be implemented at no cost to the city.”

“Bird is working closely with the city of Cedar Falls to bring our eco-friendly e-scooters to the area,” said the company spokesperson in an email. “With its focus on sustainability and resiliency, Cedar Falls is a natural fit for our shared e-scooter program. Providing residents in cities like Cedar Falls with a fun and sustainable transportation option is core to our mission of reducing reliance on gas powered vehicles.”

City officials pointed out during a December goal-setting session that consideration should be given to “more creative, more futuristic-style transportation” options, as opposed to solely fixed bus routes.

The program likely would not help people without a personal vehicle to get places because of the limitations on where the scooters can be ridden.

Andrew Shroll, chair of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, attended the meeting with the company, and attendees got to actually try the scooters out. He said Tuesday a “trial period” would “most likely” be the path forward if the City Council “would choose to go in that direction.”

Shroll told advisory committee members he didn’t personally see a use for the scooters in Cedar Falls at the present time. Some committee members pointed out some problems in larger cities with “scooter littering.”

But Shroll also said they potentially could be used by tourists, and speculated they could “probably” be parked outside places like the Tourism & Visitors Bureau and hotels, and on College Hill for students to travel back and forth between there and downtown.

“I don’t think it’s something that will be coming anytime soon,” said Councilor Dustin Ganfield, who also attended the meeting with the Bird representatives.

The chairman of the Community Relations and Planning Committee projected the program might be a topic of discussion 12 to 24 months down the road, noting there doesn’t seem to be an immediate need. He added that “infrastructure” would need to be put in place before its introduction.

Waterloo is in the middle of a two-year pilot program that began last June. Two private operators, Bird and Helbiz, now offer electric scooter rentals in Waterloo’s urban core and surrounding neighborhoods.

Users download an app and then locate the scooters on a map.

The map also shows approved drop-off locations and places where riding is off limits. It costs $1 to start a trip, and the average trip costs about $5, said organizers involved in the launch of the Bird scooters in Waterloo.

An ordinance had to be developed by the city and passed before scooters were allowed on city streets.

