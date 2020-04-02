Billie Jo Heth announces bid for county auditor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Black Hawk County’s payroll and accounting manager is running to replace her boss in this year’s general election.

Billie Jo Heth has filed nomination papers to run for county auditor against eight-term incumbent Grant Veeder. She is unopposed in the June 2 Republican primary.

“I am running on my accounting and auditing experience,” said Heth, who has spent 20 years working in those areas.

“It is time for new leadership in the Black Hawk County Auditor’s office,” she said. “There are opportunities for increased collaboration, efficiency, and transparency … not only to support the county departments we interact with on a daily basis, but also to ensure public confidence.”

Heth, 47, of 920 W. Fourth St., Cedar Falls, has worked for Black Hawk County since 2013 and joined the auditor’s office in 2016.

She currently supervises five staffers in the payroll and accounting areas of the department, which includes monitoring several departmental budgets, oversight of accounts payable and receivable, and preparing reports for the annual audit by an outside firm.