Bill would require parents to ‘opt in’ for kids to learn about gender identity

DES MOINES — Parents of elementary school students would have to provide written permission for their children to participate in instruction related to gender identity under a bill that cleared a Senate subcommittee Tuesday.

Senate File 167 provides that a student in first through sixth grades may opt out of instruction related to gender identity. Gender identity, for purposes of the bill, is defined as a gender-related identity of a person, regardless of the person’s assigned sex at birth.

“The family is the most basic human social institution, and for the schools to insert themselves squarely between the parents and the child is simply unthinkable to me,” said Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, one of two Republicans who voted to forward the bill to the full Senate Education Committee for consideration.

The bill passed 2-1 over objections from representatives of education organizations, parents, teachers, students and advocates on transgender, gender identity and civil rights issues who argued against heading down a “slippery slope” of excluding educational instruction based on legislative “whims.”

“We don’t want the Legislature dictating what can and cannot be taught, because that doesn’t benefit all students,” said Phil Jeneary, a lobbyist for Iowa Association of School Boards.