Bill would require adult changing stations at Iowa rest stops

“This very specific need that is hard for a lot of parents to talk about,” Malloy said. “It’s extremely humiliating to put your almost 11-year-old child on the floor to change him. He’s still a kid. He still has dignity. Why should I be doing this on the floor?”

As a parent, Malloy wished the bill went further to require changing stations in public buildings so developmentally disabled children would be able “to engage with the community, engage with differently developing peers.”

“However, we have to start somewhere,” said Malloy, who as a lobbyist knows the legislative process.

Several speakers at the hearing seconded her sentiment. Changing stations are necessary to fully integrate developmentally disabled Iowans into their communities, they said.

IDOT is aware of the need, the agency’s lobbyist Susan Fenton said.

However, older rest stops cannot be reconfigured to accommodate adult changing stations. Only four of the new facilities could be retrofitted — at a cost of about $20,000 each, she said.

IDOT is not planning any new rest stop construction, Fenton said, but the department is seeking public comment on its rest stop system.