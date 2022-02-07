Bill would remove ‘swarm’ of lobbyists from Capitol rotunda

A proposal to make room for “regular people” at the Iowa Capitol is getting a cool response from some of the lobbyists who would be displaced.

House File 2276 would restrict lobbyists from engaging in lobbying activity in the second floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers. They would be permitted to be in the lobbyists’ lounges adjacent to each chamber as well as the House and Senate lounge when meeting with legislators.

“I’m just trying to level the playing field,” Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, said Monday.

“The lobby has an inordinate influence over certain legislators,” Jacobsen said. “It's like a swarm of vultures out there that swoop down every time (a legislator) exits from either chamber. I think it'd be kind of nice if the people had equal footing.”

On a recent day, FFA members, home-school parents and students, and the Civil Air Patrol were visiting the Capitol, and Jacobsen said they had difficulty getting through the crowd of lobbyists in the rotunda to talk to lawmakers, Jacobsen said.

There are plenty of places for lawmakers and lobbyists to meet — the cafeteria, the lounges, meeting rooms — any place but the rotunda, he said.

“I just don't think they need to be permanently stationed up there. I just don't think that's healthy,” he said.

A violation of Jacobsen’s plan could result in a reprimand, suspension, dismissal or a serious misdemeanor conviction punishable by up to a year in jail or a fine of $430 to $2,560.

Lobbyists still would be able to send a note to a legislator requesting they come out to the rotunda to meet.

Lobbyists, who rely on their relationships with legislators to advance the agenda of those they represent, would not go on the record to discuss Jacobsen’s bill. But one former legislator who now works as a lobbyist warned the outcome could be the opposite of Jacobsen’s intention.

His concern is the conversations between lawmakers and lobbyists would take place in more private settings rather than in the rotunda surrounded by lawmakers, lobbyists and the public.

“I think that it’s good for government when lobbyists actually have to stand there and do it in full view of everybody,” he said.

