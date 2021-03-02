Bill would make fraud in fertility treatments a crime

Traci Portugal, a Washington state woman, told subcommittee members she was “the result of fertility fraud” by way of a San Diego doctor who deceptively used his own sperm during her parents’ fertility treatment.

“The discovery has been devastating and has left me at times with severe depression,” she said, choking back tears. “I often feel like I’ve tumbled into a black hole with no footholds and no knowledge of how to piece back together who I am, where I belong and how I fit into this world.”

In the process of researching assisted reproductive fraud, Portugal said she has found 50 cases spanning 23 states. At the same time, she said no U.S. doctor who has committed fertility fraud has lost his license, “and this needs to change.”

Kara Rubinstein Deyerin of the Right to Know organization said the legal hurdles in assisted reproductive fraud cases “have been huge” because the offspring do not have legal standing, only the patient. She said four states have adopted laws, and bills are proposed in Iowa and five other states.

“While I am happy I am alive, I’m disgusted he violated my mother,” Hansen told the subcommittee. “Strict laws need to be enacted to ensure that similar actions are illegal and are not repeated. Please see that fertility fraud is defined and forbidden by state law.”