Bill would ban nearly all traffic cameras in Iowa

Council member Dave Boesen at the time expressed concerned about the city’s ability to pay for the “very expensive” program if the Legislature bans the cameras or taxes them.

City attorney Martin Petersen said the city has an option to end the agreement early if needed. The contract allows Waterloo to withdraw if the department does not receive sufficient funding.

The bill proposed Thursday by Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, would require local authorities to remove the devices by July 1, the start of fiscal year 2022. It would not invalidate traffic tickets issued before then.

In addition to Waterloo and Cedar Rapids, nine other Iowa communities have automated traffic enforcement systems, according to Steve Gent, the Traffic and Safety Bureau director with the state Department of Transportation.

They are Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Chester, Independence, Le Claire, Davenport and Muscatine. Prairie City and Fayette are close to installing cameras, Gent said, and a vendor provided the department with a list of seven other Iowa communities also close to installing the devices though there may be no agreement yet.