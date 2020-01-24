Bill would ban 'ban the box' law

DES MOINES — Leaders of judiciary committees in the Iowa House and Senate are looking at bills to bar cities, counties and other local governments from adopting “ban the box” ordinances that prohibit employers from asking job applicants about their criminal history.

Senate Study Bill 3034 would make such laws unenforceable once the legislation was approved and signed by the governor.

“I don’t believe that government should be telling businesses that they can’t have that information,” said Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I was a business owner. I’d like to know who I’m hiring. I believe in second chances, but I believe the onus should be on the individual who has committed a crime to convince that business owner or manager who’s doing the hiring that they are in fact not that same person anymore.”

City officials in Waterloo approved a “fair chance initiative” last year that prevents the city and many private employers from asking job applicants about criminal history until the end of the hiring process.

The ordinance has prompted a legal challenge, and Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said it has the attention of legislators.

