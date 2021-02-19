Bill would alter Iowa’s bottle bill

However, Urbandale resident Jane Robinette said requiring consumers to make up to a 40-mile round trip to a redemption center to recycle their cans and bottles “raises so many obstacles. ... I just don’t think that it’s workable.”

She called for a more-balanced approach that would raise the bottle and can deposit to 10 cents and cover more containers not now included under the law.

Others worried Iowa would return to litter-strewn road ditches that preceded Iowa’s bottle bill.

Jess Mazour of the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter echoed Robinette’s call to expand provisions of the law and double the handling fee to 2 cents for redemption centers.

He told subcommittee members the deposit law is “wildly popular” with Iowans, but some grocery stores and retailers are trying to use COVID-19 concerns as an excuse for not accepting can and bottles they’ve sold — as the law requires.

“We don’t believe this is something that the grocery stores actually want because of COVID,” she said. “They’ve been trying to repeal and gut the bottle bill for a long time, and if it really was about COVID, they also would not allow people to take their dry cleaning there or rent Rug Doctors from the grocery store.