Bill to make daylight saving time permanent stalls

Sexton said 36 states are looking at the issue, and at least eight states in the past two years have approved going to permanent daylight saving time if Congress authorizes the change.

“The whole purpose of this bill is to show the federal government that Iowa is another one of the states that thinks that we shouldn’t be doing this anymore,” Sexton said.

“More than half of the states are sick and tired of this,” he noted. “Can I live with this? I can live with changing the clock. It doesn’t bother me a bit. But I get emails from teachers and parents and how hard it is on their little kids. Why do we do this? People are tired of it.

“I mean there was a need at the turn of the century when we had to do chores without any lights and we had to farm without any lights. We don’t live in that age anymore,” he added.

But Brad Epperly, a lobbyist representing the Iowa Broadcasters Association, told the subcommittee having Iowa on a different time than border communities would create havoc for television and radio stations providing national programming to viewers in different time zones.

“Our issue is with programming and the impact on that,” Epperly said. “It’s going to affect viewership, listenership. It will affect our advertisers.”