Lawmakers advanced a bill that would allow a Waterloo barber to take his trade on the road.
HF 167 would change the definition of a barbershop to include mobile barbershops.
The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, who said William Burt of Kut Kings in Waterloo wants to be able to serve people who can’t come to his shop. The brick-and-mortar shop is an asset to the neighborhood, Smith said, but access is an issue for many people.
“Everybody feels good after getting a haircut,” Smith said.
Burt bought a bus outfitted as a barbershop and wants to be able to serve people at homeless shelters, veterans clubs, senior centers and schools, said Tyler Raygor of Americans for Prosperity. The group’s interest is in removing barriers for people trying to improve their lives.
Lawmakers were intrigued by the concept.
“There’s no barbershop in my town. I kind of like this idea,” Rep. Rob Bacon, R-Slater, said.
Bacon’s only question was whether mobile barbershops would meet the same health and safety standards as brick-and-mortar shops. He was assured that only the definition, not the regulation, of barbershops was changing.
‘In God we trust’
School districts probably won’t be required to “conspicuously display” the national motto, “In God we trust,” in every school building.
Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, sponsored HF 444 that would have required the motto, which was adopted by Congress in 1956.
However, a House education subcommittee did not recommend its passage after hearing from lobbyists that it is unnecessary and likely unconstitutional to display the national motto in public schools.
Brenda Brown of the Iowa Prayer Caucus disagreed that it would create a separation of church and state issue.
“Consider it dead,” said Rep. David Kerr, R-Morning Sun, concluding the hearing.
Jury duty
The odds of escaping jury duty will get slimmer if HSB 178 is approved by the Iowa Legislature.
The bill would allow the Judicial Branch to get information from the Department of Revenue to add names to the jury pool. It would have access to names, Social Security numbers and addresses of taxpayers. No financial information would be provided.
Jurors’ years of birth, cities of residence and zip codes are public information, but specific addresses, phone numbers or personal information are not made public.
Death penalty
The death penalty would be available as potential sentencing of individuals convicted of multiple offenses of first-degree murder or first-, second- or third-degree kidnapping or sexual abuse of a minor under legislation advanced by a Senate subcommittee.
Faith-based and civil rights organizations testified in opposition to SF 296 at a subcommittee meeting. No organization has registered in support of the bill.
Legislative attempts to reinstate the death penalty in Iowa in recent legislative sessions have been unsuccessful.
House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, would be surprised if it became an issue in that chamber.
“Sometimes I hear from people, ‘I want to do this, I want to work on this,’ but I have not heard that coming out of the caucus,” she said.
Last year, a death penalty bill was scrapped by a House public safety subcommittee when its chairman said he doubted it was a deterrent and that likely would impact defendants “of lesser means” more than others.
Schools’ local control
Senators passed an amended version of a local control bill for school districts, removing a provision that would have given districts the freedom to not hire a full-time nurse or librarian.
That requirement will remain in place under the amended legislation, which was passed by the Senate’s education committee with mostly Republican support.
The bill, SSB 1190, does retain a provision that removes a requirement that districts collect information on some health care, dental and vision screenings. Supporters of the bill argue that requirement is unnecessary because health care providers already send that documentation to the state.
Opponents of the bill said schools should still be required to collect the information so it is available and accessible at the local level.
The amended proposal is now eligible for debate by the full Senate.
STEM summit
The annual Future Ready Iowa Summit will be April 30 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced. This year’s event is titled, “STEM Education + Workplace Partnerships.”
The state’s STEM program seeks to educate young Iowans, make them aware of and prepare them for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Iowa business, industry and education leaders will speak at the event, which also will feature a keynote address from Pallavi Verma, a senior official at Accenture. Verma will talk about harnessing artificial intelligence to innovate and grow businesses, the governor’s office said.
Reynolds also will announce the six high-poverty Iowa elementary schools that will each receive a $50,000 grant as part of the Computer Science is Elementary Project.
Registration for the event is open at iowastem.gov/2019stemsummit. The cost is $50 for adults; students can attend for free.
