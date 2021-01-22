Bill gives lawmakers more say on regents spending

The state’s public universities could not spend millions of dollars in federal grants, private gifts and other sources unless state lawmakers give their permission each year, according to a measure advancing in the Iowa Legislature.

House Study Bill 66 cleared an education subcommittee Thursday. The measure would bar the state’s public universities from spending any nonstate money “unless the expenditure is approved by an act of the general assembly.”

It would apply to the University of Iowa, including its health care system, Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa and the regents’ special schools beginning in July 2022.

Lobbyists from all three of the campuses oppose the proposal, but Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Jefferson, during the subcommittee meeting, said he supports discussing it further — saying he’s aware of lawmakers who want more input on campus spending.

“In the interest of continuing to drive conversation about the budget, I’m willing to sign on to this bill,” Thompson said. “Again, I just want to increase conversations. … I’m concerned that there’s no recourse for the Legislature on the backside, as opposed to just responding to what spending has happened.”