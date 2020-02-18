Bill gives Iowans chance to “forget” bad tweets

DES MOINES — Carson Kings of the world take note.
A state senator wants to spare Iowans the agony of search engines digging up past indiscretions from public view.
Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Altoona, and his “right to be forgotten act” seeks to authorize Iowans to request that certain content be removed from the internet.
Senate File 2236 is designed to protect Iowans who post information online.
“The challenge is that we basically have search engines out there that are basically incentivized to cull this information from the internet because they can sell advertising space for it,” he said. “So it’s a law that looks at what’s our digital right to privacy in the same way that we have in the physical world while not forgetting the fact that when you put information out there you have a responsible to go back and update it if you want to be clear on it.”
Nunn said the proposal is designed to aid people like King, who was propelled to fame last September but now is speaking to young people to warn teens of the social media strength, both good and bad.
King’s sign seeking beer money in the throng of Iowa State football fans who showed up for an ESPN Game Day telecast caused his profile to skyrocket — and with it the number of donations he inspired for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital — but he encountered pitfalls and valleys, particularly related to the social-media platform that propelled his rise.
When “offensive and hurtful” internet tweets he made at age 16 – nearly eight years ago – he held a news conference and apologized, noting he had been quoting the Comedy Central show “Tosh. O” and was “embarrassed and stunned” upon reflection.
Nunn said the incident would not have occurred had there been a “statute of limitations” of sorts for “small-level items” to prevent internet search engines from disclosing social-media posts that an individual seeks to purge from services such as Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, WeSpace and Facebook.
The operator would be required to remove the content within 30 days after receipt of the request, if the operator determines the content is of minimal value.
“Basically we’re saying we’ve seen this be successful in a number of different countries around the world, that a search engine has a responsibility,” Nunn noted.
An operator would be deemed to have committed an unlawful practice under Iowa law by failing to remove information the Iowa attorney general determines to be content of minimal value.
If a court finds that a person has committed an unlawful practice, the remedies could include injunctive relief and a civil penalty not to exceed $40,000 per violation. An action for damages for injury suffered as a result of a violation of the bill’s provisions would have to be brought within five years of the date the individual’s original request.
As of Tuesday, seven lobbyists were declared undecided on the bill, but no one was signed up in favor or against the measure, which was to go before a Senate Commerce subcommittee Wednesday. Nunn doubted it would survive this week’s funnel deadline to remain eligible for further consideration this session.