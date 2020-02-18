Bill gives Iowans chance to “forget” bad tweets

DES MOINES — Carson Kings of the world take note.

A state senator wants to spare Iowans the agony of search engines digging up past indiscretions from public view.

Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Altoona, and his “right to be forgotten act” seeks to authorize Iowans to request that certain content be removed from the internet.

Senate File 2236 is designed to protect Iowans who post information online.

“The challenge is that we basically have search engines out there that are basically incentivized to cull this information from the internet because they can sell advertising space for it,” he said. “So it’s a law that looks at what’s our digital right to privacy in the same way that we have in the physical world while not forgetting the fact that when you put information out there you have a responsible to go back and update it if you want to be clear on it.”

Nunn said the proposal is designed to aid people like King, who was propelled to fame last September but now is speaking to young people to warn teens of the social media strength, both good and bad.

