WATERLOO -- In seven months Iowa Democrats will have their say on which Democratic candidate they want to run against President Donald Trump.
Presidential hopeful and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, 58, and other Democratic candidates have visited Iowa in preparation for the Iowa Caucus scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.
It will be the first time voters will make a decision on the which of the 24 Democratic presidential candidates they prefer. De Blasio sat down for an interview Wednesday with The Courier in hopes of explaining how he stands apart from the others.
He called Iowans "the ultimate vetters and ultimate interviewers. "Iowans want to know if you're for real," he said.
During the June 26 Democratic presidential debate de Blasio appeared with nine other candidates and sparred over immigration issues.
He thought his ideas resonated with viewers.
"Now my job is to get out there and introduced myself to the people in Iowa," de Blasio said.
De Blasio highlight the policy differences between him and the other presidential candidates, especially on health care and economics.
"The economic insecurity that people feel right now is so clear everywhere you go," de Blasio said.
"American are working harder and harder and getting less and less for it," de Blasio said. "People are frustrated that they're not living the lives they expected to live."
Also, all other industrialized countries in the world outside of the United States have guaranteed time-off, he said.
"There's a difference consistently on whether we're going to be the party of working people and whether we're going to take on the wealthy corporations or not," de Blasio said.
You have free articles remaining.
Democrats will lose the presidential election again if they aren't the party of working class people, he said.
He is focusing on "kitchen table issues" which impact everyday Iowans like health care, and he defended his pledge to abolish privatized health care.
The truth has not been told about health care, de Blasio said. "It is a health care system that rations health care and discourages going to the doctor."
A lot of money is spent on health care that is inadequate, he said. The federal government should be leading the country on these issues.
"A huge number of people struggle to navigate (the health-care system). There's almost no mental health care system," de Blasio said. "(Iowa) is a state that's felt the brunt of that fact, that there's no federal mental health care strategy or vision."
He also went over the crisis on the country's southern border.
As president de Blasio would gather with the leaders of those countries and go over solutions.
"I think this is a man-made crisis," de Blasio said. "I think the President to some extent created this crisis with the family separation policy, which they had no plan for, was inhumane."
He called to end family separation and add personnel to process asylum seekers.
De Blasio doesn't agree with the characterization by Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, about concentration camps on the Mexican border.
"In my city (there are) a number of folks who survived the Holocaust," he said. "Concentration camps were unprecedented in history. What's going on on the border is fundamentally wrong, it's immoral, it's inhumane, it needs to stop, but it's not a concentration camp."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.