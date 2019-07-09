{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Bill DeBlasio

Democratic presidential candidate New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio walks in the Independence Fourth of July parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Independence, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

WATERLOO -- Presidential hopeful and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, 58, will be returning to Waterloo this weekend.

He will make a stop at the United AutoWorkers Hall at 2615 Washington St. at 4 p.m. Saturday. 

This is De Blasio's third visit to Waterloo since announcing his campaign May 16. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

De Blasio is one 23 Democratic presidential candidates running. 

He'll also make stops in Ankeny and Cedar Rapids over the weekend. 

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments