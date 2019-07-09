WATERLOO -- Presidential hopeful and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, 58, will be returning to Waterloo this weekend.
He will make a stop at the United AutoWorkers Hall at 2615 Washington St. at 4 p.m. Saturday.
This is De Blasio's third visit to Waterloo since announcing his campaign May 16.
De Blasio is one 23 Democratic presidential candidates running.
He'll also make stops in Ankeny and Cedar Rapids over the weekend.
