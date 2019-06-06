WATERLOO — Presidential hopeful and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will be joining four other candidates in Waterloo this coming weekend.
De Blasio will attend two church services in Waterloo Sunday morning at Payne AME Church, 1044 Mobile St, at 11:30 a.m. and Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church at 12:30 p.m.
The Iowa Democrats Hall of Fame is bringing De Blasio and 19 other presidential candidates to Iowa.
Other Democratic presidential candidates coming to Waterloo this weekend include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke on Sunday and Sen. Bernie Sanders will make a stop in Waterloo on Saturday.
