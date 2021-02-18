Bill cracks down on sale of pipes used to smoke drugs

DES MOINES — State senators on Wednesday approved legislation intended to crack down on Iowa businesses that sell products used to smoke meth or other illicit drugs.

“Senate File 363 is an innovative way to deal with an otherwise disgusting problem we have here in Iowa,” said Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs.

The bill, approved 49-0, now heads to the Iowa House for consideration.

Dawson said Iowa has seen a proliferation of glass and metal pipes for sale in retail establishments that essentially are being used as drug paraphernalia.

The bill creates a $1,500 license application to sell such devices, requires the retailer to hold a state tobacco license and applies a 40% surcharge tax on each device sold, with proceeds going toward supporting the state’s drug courts.

The measure also carries penalties for selling without a license and a serious criminal misdemeanor for using the devices as drug paraphernalia.

Synthetic urine

Senators also voted, 32-16, to make it a crime for an employee to defraud a workplace drug or alcohol test by using synthetic urine.