WATERLOO — Battalion Chief Bill Beck has been named the new fire chief of Waterloo.

He started with the fire department in 2004, and now will be sworn in 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall council chambers, succeeding Pat Treloar. Treloar retired as fire chief at the end of last year after 25 years with Waterloo Fire Rescue. Battalion Chief Troy Luck had been serving as chief in the interim.

“This is an incredible opportunity and I am excited to share my time and talents with the citizens of Waterloo,” Beck said in a statement. “I would like to thank my wife and 3 kids for their love and support.”

A news release from the city noted that those who recommended Beck cited “his dependability and strong character growing with each new role" as well as his self-motivation and drive to take on tasks without having to be asked.

Beck is currently pursuing a Masters of Science in Fire Executive Leadership with a focus on Public Administration from Columbia Southern University, according to the release. He also has a Bachelor of Arts in Natural History Interpretation from the University of Northern Iowa and completed Hawkeye Community College’s Paramedic and EMT-B programs.

“We are looking forward to William Beck assuming another leadership role with Waterloo Fire Rescue; this time as its Fire Chief. From Firefighter, Paramedic, Medical Officer, Lieutenant, Battalion Chief, to now Fire Chief, he has truly risen through the ranks in the department. Beck is well respected among his peers and will continue to build on the accomplishments of his predecessors,” said Mayor Quentin Hart in a statement.

Councilmember-elect Belinda Creighton-Smith also will be sworn in to her 4th Ward seat during the same ceremony as Beck.