Bill banning combined fire/police department -- aimed at Cedar Falls -- passes Iowa House

Nearly six years later, 68 of the 74 personnel are PSOs, and Olson expects that to reach 100% in 10 years.

“When people see it, more and more they support it," Olson told The Courier earlier this month.

Cedar Falls legislators were split on the bill: Rep. Bob Kressig of District 59 voted for it, while Rep. Dave Williams of District 60 voted against it. Both are Democrats, as are both of Waterloo's representatives, who voted for the bill.

Kressig wrote in an email to The Courier that he liked the bill as a whole, and noted it was supported by the state fire marshal. He added that Cedar Falls' combined department is a concern.

"The Cedar Falls PSO program has created significant divisions in the community," Kressig said.

Rep. Sandy Salmon, a Republican representing Janesville -- a city that pulled out of its mutual aid agreement with Cedar Falls over its lack of full-time firefighters -- voted for the bill as well.

Sen. Eric Giddens, a Democrat representing Cedar Falls, said Wednesday the bill was "only assigned today to the Senate's State Government Committee," and wouldn't comment on it "until I know more about its status in the Senate."