LA PORTE CITY — Plans to replace a key bridge on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail appeared to get a boost this week.
Bids opened by the Iowa Department of Transportation on Tuesday to put a new span across Wolf Creek in La Porte City appeared to be under budget.
“This is great news, but it’s just that it’s very unofficial at this point,” said Mike Hendrickson, executive director of the Black Hawk County Conservation Board. “Assuming that the bid is accurate after it has been reviewed by the DOT, it is a great number and it’s what we were hoping for.”
Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck submitted the apparent low bid of $540,569, according to IDOT’s online bidding website.
Officials previously said the construction cost for the project needed to be below $610,000 to fit within the overall $854,000 budget, which also includes design and inspection services.
The conservation board, which oversees part of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, was forced to close the Wolf Creek bridge in September 2015 due to safety concerns.
The closure severed the trail, which runs 67 miles along an old railroad line from Evansdale through Cedar Rapids to Ely, prompting cyclists to use detours on county roads which many felt were unsafe.
Conservation officials secured $386,000 in federal Transportation Alternatives Program funding and a $360,000 Iowa Recreational Trails grant. The balance was raised from private donations, including money collected by a group called Preserve the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.
Hendrickson said county officials are hopeful the bridge will be open in time for users to cross it later in 2020.
He emphasized the project is still pending a review and approval of the bids by state officials.
