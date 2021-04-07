Bids for Waverly wastewater plant updates 'significantly over budget'

WAVERLY -- The City Council took no action Monday on bids for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant after only two contractors submitted bids and both were well over the city's estimate for the work.
Waverly City Administrator James Bronner had told the council in mid-March that Waverly’s water pollution control facility needed more than $11 million in improvements to come into compliance with new regulations from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The council then approved 10% sewer rate increases in each of the next two fiscal years, beginning this summer, to help pay for the work.
But Mike Cherry, city engineer and public works director, told the council Monday that staff was "shocked and surprised" that only two contractors bid on the project out of six who were originally "very interested" in bidding -- and both bids came in roughly 30% higher than city estimates.
The low bid was $12,818,900, which would bring the total cost with design and administration to a little over $14.5 million. The council unanimously approved the new estimated cost without officially accepting the bid.
"The project cost is significantly over budget," Bronner wrote in a council memo, noting the additional cost may force another rate increase in fiscal year 2024 or even earlier.
Cherry said the city isn't sure why the bids came in so high or why only two firms bid. That's why he wanted to delay a vote on it until the council's next meeting April 19.
"We want to have a good understanding why we lost interest in the project at the 11th hour," Cherry said.
He cautioned the council against delaying the project, however.
"We really don't have an opportunity for a major change in the scope of the project," Cherry said, noting the improvements are needed to come in line with the DNR's nutrient reduction rules about nitrogen and phosphorus. "Oftentimes, when you re-bid it -- whether it's six or 12 months from now -- you're chasing inflation, and you may actually end up with a worse bid."
Bronner noted the $1.4 million the city is receiving from the recent federal American Rescue Plan "may be a good candidate" for putting toward funding the improvements, since "sewer" was one of the allowed uses for the funds.
"We will know much more by the 19th," Bronner said. "Hopefully, we will have everything answered by then."