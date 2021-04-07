Bids for Waverly wastewater plant updates 'significantly over budget'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cherry said the city isn't sure why the bids came in so high or why only two firms bid. That's why he wanted to delay a vote on it until the council's next meeting April 19.

"We want to have a good understanding why we lost interest in the project at the 11th hour," Cherry said.

He cautioned the council against delaying the project, however.

"We really don't have an opportunity for a major change in the scope of the project," Cherry said, noting the improvements are needed to come in line with the DNR's nutrient reduction rules about nitrogen and phosphorus. "Oftentimes, when you re-bid it -- whether it's six or 12 months from now -- you're chasing inflation, and you may actually end up with a worse bid."

Bronner noted the $1.4 million the city is receiving from the recent federal American Rescue Plan "may be a good candidate" for putting toward funding the improvements, since "sewer" was one of the allowed uses for the funds.

"We will know much more by the 19th," Bronner said. "Hopefully, we will have everything answered by then."

