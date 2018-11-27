DECORAH — Bids more than double a consultant’s estimate for a project at the Winneshiek County Jail were unanimously rejected last week by the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors.
The estimate for the jail detention and security upgrades was about $300,000. The county received two bids for the project: $641,198 from See Electric of Decorah and $792,000 from Carl Nelson & Co. of Burlington.
Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx told the supervisors last Monday he had discussed the discrepancy between the estimate and the bids with consultant Michael Lewis of Shive-Hattery Architecture and Engineering of West Des Moines, who recommended the bids be rejected.
Lewis reported his firm contacted the bidders and contractors who attended a pre-bid meeting and ultimately did not bid on the project “to gain additional insight into the bid response that was received.”
Contractors expressed concerns on the ability to reuse components of the existing jail system, Lewis said.
“Essentially, the bidders’ approach was full replacement, even though the bid documents and budget target were based on the partial replacement of the system. For the bids received, the bidders were not able to reuse (county jail equipment) and included replacement of this equipment in their bids,” Lewis wrote in a letter to Marx and the supervisors.
Bidders also expressed concern with the construction schedule requested by the county because their schedules are full through spring of 2019.
“At this point, Shive-Hattery proposes that Winneshiek County, after rejecting these bids, work with us to modify the construction document requirements adding additional clarity to better align with the budget expectations and project requirements. We have a responsibility to address these concerns on your behalf, so a revised bid can be obtained,” Lewis said.
“He’s (Lewis) going back to the drawing board on how we can reduce these costs,” Marx told the supervisors last week.
“He did think we could still accomplish it by him rewriting some things.”
Marx also said he could meet contractors “in the middle” by giving them a broader time frame on the start of the project. But once the work begins at the jail, the sheriff said the “clock starts ticking.”
“It’s the duration (of the project) that causes the biggest disruption,” Marx said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman John Logsdon said the equipment needed for the project came in almost 30 percent over budget.
“That’s going to be the bugaboo,” he said.
“We know it’s going to cost more than the estimate,” Supervisor Dean Thompson said.
He said it’s something the board will need to plan for when preparing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year early in 2019.
