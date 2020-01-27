Biden warns progressive candidates' plans 'scare the living hell' out of voters

CEDAR FALLS -- With U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders leapfrogging him in the polls, former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off the last week before the Iowa Caucuses making the case for a more moderate candidate.
"It's going to take someone to win the battleground states," Biden told a crowd of a couple hundred inside the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center's Great Hall in Cedar Falls on Monday.
He said his more progressive opponents, like Sanders, had plans that were too expensive and wouldn't convince more fiscally-minded independents to come out and vote, giving the presidency back to President Donald Trump.
"Others propose spending $60 trillion with the explanation they'll tell you how they're going to pay for it later," Biden said. "I don't think you win voters by that. I think it scares the living hell out of people."
He was right to be nervous of Sanders: Biden is currently polling at an average of 22% compared to Sanders' 25% average among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. Both are ahead of Pete Buttigieg, at an average of 17%, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 13.5%. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is rising, but still polling at an average of 8.5%.
"We're down to the last week of our caucuses -- the wonderful first-in-the-nation caucuses -- and it's time to do everything we can to get the right results, and I think the right result is Joe Biden," said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who introduced Biden at Monday's event. "It's so important we win this election, and he is by far the most electable candidate."
At least some voters at Biden's event seemed to be aware of the polling averages.
"I'm trying to decide between Amy, Mayor Pete and Joe," said John Von Tersch of Cedar Falls, who said he considers himself to be a moderate. "The way I'm probably going to go, I'll caucus for Amy, but I don't think she'll get to 15% (viability). My second choice is Pete, and then I'll probably vote Joe in the general election."
Von Tersch said he believed the country's founders meant for virtue and integrity to be a big part of leadership, and said he saw the same thing in Biden on Monday.
"I think he's better when he talks about the emotional issues he's previously experienced," Von Tersch said. "The broad issues, he had trouble connecting with me."
Jane Harding of Crossville, Tenn., and previously a native of Osage and Cedar Falls, talked one-on-one with Biden after his event, telling his about losing her 1-year-old grandson last week. She said it was because he knows what it's like.
"He's lived that -- he's lost his family," she said. "He continues to grieve, and yet still is driven to help people."
That, plus Biden's stances on health care and education, will motivate Harding to vote for him in Tennessee's primary on March 3, she said.
"I think we need a moderate," she said. "He's going to appeal to people that are not so far left, and I don't think there's another candidate who can do it."
That was also the stance of Mike and Pat Sheeley of Waterloo. Pat Sheeley said she even committed to driving a "carload" of caucusgoers from a senior living facility next week.
"He's very intelligent, very sincere," she said, noting her big issues were health care and "the condition of how we're perceived in the world today. That bothers me, and it's going to get worse."