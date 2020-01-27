Biden warns progressive candidates' plans 'scare the living hell' out of voters

"We're down to the last week of our caucuses -- the wonderful first-in-the-nation caucuses -- and it's time to do everything we can to get the right results, and I think the right result is Joe Biden," said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who introduced Biden at Monday's event. "It's so important we win this election, and he is by far the most electable candidate."

At least some voters at Biden's event seemed to be aware of the polling averages.

"I'm trying to decide between Amy, Mayor Pete and Joe," said John Von Tersch of Cedar Falls, who said he considers himself to be a moderate. "The way I'm probably going to go, I'll caucus for Amy, but I don't think she'll get to 15% (viability). My second choice is Pete, and then I'll probably vote Joe in the general election."

Von Tersch said he believed the country's founders meant for virtue and integrity to be a big part of leadership, and said he saw the same thing in Biden on Monday.

"I think he's better when he talks about the emotional issues he's previously experienced," Von Tersch said. "The broad issues, he had trouble connecting with me."