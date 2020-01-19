Biden to hold foreign policy talk in Osage

OSAGE -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will hold a "Foreign Policy Community Event" in northeast Iowa as he looks to build on his momentum in the Democratic caucus race.

Biden will be at VFW Post 7920, 3693 U.S. Highway 218, in Osage at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/202603/

Joe Biden is currently polling at the top of the Democratic field among likely Iowa Democratic voters, at 20.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. That's just ahead of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 20.3%, Pete Buttigieg, at 18.7%, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 16%.

+9 Photos: John Kerry's visit to Black Hawk and Grundy counties Former Sen. John Kerry campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden during stops in Dike and Waterloo Friday and Sunday.

