CEDAR RAPIDS — Joe Biden is getting excited.
The former vice president brought his nascent presidential campaign to Iowa on Tuesday, anxious to kick off the nine-month grind to the 2020 caucuses and beyond.
“I am ready. And quite frankly I’m excited about it. Because I tell you what,” he said, leaning forward, his pace slowing and his voice softening. “For all the difficulty we have, we are so much better prepared than any nation in the world to own the 21st century, for Lord’s sake.”
It was Biden’s first visit to Iowa since making his presidential campaign official Thursday. He made stops in Dubuque, Monticello and Cedar Rapids, and visits Iowa City today.
During an interview before Tuesday’s rally in Cedar Rapids, Biden discussed the generation gap between himself and most of the other Democrats running, why he is the best choice to take on President Donald Trump and how he will win back voters who strayed from the party in 2016.
Biden, who would turn 78 shortly after Election Day 2020, pledged he will not be outworked. He will “work like the devil” to earn support in February’s presidential caucuses.
Biden is the 21st candidate to announce in the Democratic primary race. The field includes members of the silent and baby boomer generations, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, but also younger candidates like Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke.
Some Iowa Democrats wonder whether Biden’s time has passed, and if it may be time to choose a a fresh face to lead the party into the next generation, like Barack Obama in 2008.
Biden asks only that those people give him a chance.
“Look at me. Follow me. See what I say. See how I do,” Biden said.
“I’m going to go out and make that case by demonstrating what I have done, what my experience has taught me,” he said. “All I can do is go out and make my case as to why I think that, at this moment, I’m the best prepared to deal with this. Everyone else is making their case as well, and we’ll see what the voters decide.”
While Biden’s age gives some Democrats pause, others feel he presents the party’s best chance at defeating Trump.
Biden feels he always has connected with working-class Americans and will again in 2020.
Biden thinks he can connect with voters who had supported the Obama-Biden tickets in 2008 and 2012 but voted for Trump in 2016. There are many such voters in Iowa, which swung from a six-point victory for Obama in 2012 to a 10-point victory for Trump four years later.
And Democrats can reconnect with those voters without betraying their base, Biden said.
“I don’t think we have to choose between our heart and our soul,” Biden said. “The way it’s being phrased these days is that if you get support among those middle class folks, you’re somehow forsaking our progressive agenda on race and women. It’s just not true. We don’t have to give up anything.”
But Biden said Democrats need to show up in areas where they lost voters in 2016 and listen to why allegiances changed.
“There’s an awful lot of people who think we’ve forgotten them, that we don’t listen to them. Half of what we do as elected officials is we’ve got to listen, at least acknowledge we understand what concerns them,” Biden said. “And I hope and I believe that a lot of those folks will listen, at least they have in the past, with me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.