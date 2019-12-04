WAVERLY — Former Vice President Joe Biden began his speech at the Waverly Area Veterans Post by talking about how his daily schedule, given to him by staffers, includes the number of U.S. military personnel wounded or killed.
“I want to know all of the fallen angels,” he told a crowd of a few hundred that waited a little more than an hour to see him Wednesday.
Biden talked about the high number of suicides and amputees, insisting the Veterans Administration needs to be beefed up, and asked veterans in attendance to stand, offering them his thanks.
“I have a comment for you,” one of those standing said aloud. “Don’t ever forget that war is wrong.”
“I do not,” Biden responded. “That’s why we need the alliances that are being shattered by this president.
“We need the rest of the world to understand that America keeps its word — that we don’t treat it like a protection racket,” he continued. “If we don’t lead the world, someone else will. The bad guys will.”
Calling himself “the guy who can win” the general election, Biden spent a considerable amount of time contrasting himself with President Donald Trump, talking about both policy differences — like Trump’s decision to grant dozens of waivers to oil refineries over the Renewable Fuel Standard — and personal differences, like how Trump once said of white nationalists that there were “good people on both sides.”
“We’re in a battle for the soul of America,” Biden said. “What presidents say matters, and our children are listening. He’s spent his time dividing America from the very beginning.”
He also claimed Trump’s allies like the National Rifle Association had bought $12 million in ads against him in the run-up to the Feb. 3 caucus.
“Well, they should be worried, because I’m gonna nail ‘em,” Biden said.
But he also said his Democratic opponents, “the 900 candidates running for president,” were wrong if they think they could get their agenda done without Republicans.
“We’re a constitutional democracy. You gotta get consensus to get everything done,” Biden said. “We have to be able to bring the country together. Together. Otherwise, it doesn’t work. The next president of the United States is gonna inherit a nation divided and a world in disarray. That’s just a fact. So the question is, who can bring the country together?”
Former first lady of Iowa Christie Vilsack echoed Biden’s appeal for a candidate who would work across the aisle.
“I think if we give our moderate and Republican friends a moderate choice, enough of them will join us on election night to vote out Donald Trump,” Vilsack said.
The Waverly stop was part of Biden’s eight-day, 18-county “No Malarkey” bus tour that began Nov. 30 and continues through Saturday.
Biden made three other stops Wednesday, in Ames, Iowa Falls and Charles City. He will be in New Hampton and Waterloo on Thursday, in Elkader and Decorah Friday, and finish out the tour in Oelwein and Cedar Rapids on Saturday.
His wife and former second lady Dr. Jill Biden has also been stumping for her husband, most recently with stops Tuesday in Mason City, Osage and Parkersburg.
It’s all in an effort to stop the former vice president’s slide in the polls: Among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, Biden was the favorite for months, sitting at a comfortable 28.5% as recently as mid-September, according to Real Clear Politics. In recent months, he’s slipped while others have gained: Sen. Elizabeth Warren surpassed him in late September, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg in November.
With less than two months before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, Biden sits in fourth place, at 16.3%, behind surging Buttigieg at 24% and within the margin of error with Sen. Bernie Sanders at 18.3% and Warren at 17.7%. The rest of the field lags behind, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar topping the lower tier at an average of 5.3%.
But Biden’s efforts in retail politicking in Iowa may be doing the trick.
“I kind of like to see people in person. I think you can tell a lot about a person by their presence,” said Kathleen Butschi of Waverly.
She said she was “surprised how involved he was” in women’s rights, like the Violence Against Women Act, noting she would still like to see the long-suffering Equal Rights Amendment passed. She also said she cared a lot about Supreme Court justices, global warming and income inequality.
Though she wasn’t set to caucus for Biden just yet, Butschi said she knows what she wanted in a president, and Biden had those qualities.
“Someone who’s honest, who just tells the truth and is upfront with the American people, and someone who has respect for every human being,” she said.
Hannah Gershenoff, a Wartburg College student from Vail, Colorado, said she was “still trying to get educated” on the candidates before voting.
“I wasn’t super educated in the last election,” she said.
This time around, she said she’s looking for a “liberal moderate” and thinks Biden might fit the bill.
“Biden right now is probably one of my top people — on education policy and health care and veterans’ care,” Gershenoff said.
